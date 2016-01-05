CES 2016: Das sind die Neuheiten auf der Consumer Electronics Show
Wetter Wetter:
Do. 2°C
Suche

CES 2016: Das sind die Neuheiten auf der Consumer Electronics Show

Neue Smartphones, Tablets, Fernseher und viele Überraschungen: Die "Consumer Electronics Show" (CES) ist eine der weltweit größten Fach-Messen für Unterhaltungselektronik und bietet vielen Firmen die erste Chance zum Schaulauf. Die Neuheiten hier im Newsblog!

  • Und so sieht das neue Mega-Tablet von Samsung aus:

    Es konkurriert zum einen mit dem Microsoft Surface Pro 4, aber auch mit dem großen iPad Pro von Apple. Foto: Samsung/dpa 

    von Christoph Dernbach via dpa 1/5/2016 11:01:55 PM
  • Für die technisch Interessierten: Die technischen Daten des Samsung TabPro S im Überblick.

    Foto: Samsung/dpa 
    von Christoph Dernbach via dpa 1/5/2016 11:03:41 PM
  • Das war es von der Samsung-Pressekonferenz auf der CES 2016. Wir melden uns später noch von der Volkswagen-Keynote, auf der angeblich eine komplett neue E-Variante des legendären VW Bully präsentiert werden soll.
    von Christoph Dernbach via dpa 1/5/2016 11:05:47 PM
  • Herbert Diess, Vorstandsvorsitzender der Marke Volkswagen Pkw, beginnt seine Keynote auf der CES mit einem tiefen Kotau und entschuldigt sich für die Fehler bei VW, die zum «Dieselgate» führten, auf Englisch mit einem deutlichen österreichischen Akzent.

    The current issue for diesel engines is certainly nothing to be proud of. We disappointed our customers and the American people. We are truly sorry and I apologize. We are disappointed that this could happen within the company we love. I assure you, we are doing everything we can to make things right. And we are working night and day to find effective technical remedies for our customers and the authorities worldwide. In total, up to 11 million VW group cars are affected by this issue. For the large majority of these cars, we have already worked out approved solutions. In Europe, this holds true for about 8.5 million affected cars. Resolutions have been ratified by the European authorities and we will start to repair these cars this month. Most of them will be fixed within 2016. Here in the US, the set of regulations is different compared to Europe. It's more demanding due to nitrogen oxide and less demanding due to CO2. We're working hard to create an effective package for the US authorities.

    von Christoph Dernbach via dpa 1/6/2016 4:52:10 AM
  • Der Elektrowagen BUDD-e soll sich besonders für Gruppenreisen eignen, weil alle Mitreisenden ihre Gadgets einbinden können. Der neue Microbus soll eine Reichweite von über 370 Kilometer haben. Die Türen können mit Gesten oder Sprachbefehlen geöffnet werden.

    Foto: Christoph Dernbach, dpa
    von Christoph Dernbach via dpa 1/6/2016 5:03:17 AM
  • Der VW BUDD-e feiert Premiere auf der CES in Las Vegas:


    von Christoph Dernbach via dpa 1/6/2016 5:07:03 AM
  • BUDD-e ist als Auto im Internet der Dinge konzipiert, er weiß, ob genügend Getränke an Bord sind. Und wenn die Freunde zur Spritztour zu früh erscheinen, kann man den Wagen auch aus der Ferne öffnen.
    von Christoph Dernbach via dpa 1/6/2016 5:08:36 AM
  • Volkswagen verschafft auch dem Berliner Startup DoorBird einen großen Auftritt auf der CES. Die Firma bietet eine vernetzte Türklingel an, mit der man aus der Ferne Gästen und Freunden die Tür öffnen kann. Mit dem BUDD-e klappt das auch aus dem Auto heraus. Wenn gewünscht dient der neue VW-Bus als mobile Packstation. Der Paketbote kann eine Schublade unter der Heckklappe öffnen, um dort das Paket abzulegen.
    von Christoph Dernbach via dpa 1/6/2016 5:20:46 AM
  • Volkswagen-Markenchef Herbert Diess verspricht, Volkswagen werde alles dafür tun, dass sich möglichst viele Autofahrer die Innovationen auch leisten können. VW stehe dafür, technische Verbesserungen einem möglichst großen Kundenkreis zur Verfügung zu stellen. 2016 werde man sich aber vor allem mit der Aufgabe beschäftigen, die Dieselkrise in den USA zu lösen.

    Foto: Christoph Dernbach, dpa 
    von Christoph Dernbach via dpa 1/6/2016 5:24:58 AM
  • Mit diesem Versprechen hat Diess seine CES-Keynote beendet. Die Aussicht auf ein «New Volkswagen» ist in Las Vegas auf Beifall gestoßen.
    von Christoph Dernbach via dpa 1/6/2016 5:26:10 AM
  • Weitere Eindrücke vom elektrischen Prototypen BUDD-e. Vor allem will VW mit dem Design an die Tradition seiner beliebten Transporter-Busse anknüpfen. Geplant ist, dass ein solches Auto zum Ende des Jahrzehnts auf die Straße kommt. 

    Foto: Andrej Sokolow, dpa 
    Foto: Andrej Sokolow, dpa 
     
     

    1 von 2

    von Desk via dpa 1/6/2016 7:04:46 AM
  • Neben dem BUDD-e führte VW auch den e-Golf Touch vor, der einen Elektroantrieb hat und im Cockpit auch per Gestensteuerung bedient werden kann. Preise wurden nicht genannt. «Das neue Volkswagen steht für erschwingliche Elektromobilität», meinte Herbert Diess bei der Präsentation. Preise wurden nicht genannt. Der e-Golf Touch soll binnen eines Jahres auf dem Markt sein.

    Als erstes Auto zeigt Volkswagen bei der CES-Präsentation den elektrischen e-Golf touch, 
    von Andrej Sokolow, dpa
    von Desk via dpa 1/6/2016 7:22:16 AM
  • Übrigens: Das Entertainment-System bei den e-Golf Touch unterstützt Apples CarPlay, Android Auto von Google und MirrorLink, so dass quasi alle Smartphone-Systeme. Falls der e-Golf-Besitzer nicht mehr weiß, wo er seinen Wagen geparkt hat, zeigt «Find my Car» den Weg.

    Foto: Paul Buck, epa/dpa
    von Christoph Dernbach via dpa 1/6/2016 7:27:00 AM
  • Nikon stellte seine neue digitale Spiegelreflexkamera Nikon D5 vor. Die Profikamera nimmt unter anderem Fotos mit 20,8 Megapixeln auf. Erhältlich soll das Gerät ab März sein. Wer die Kamera erwerben möchte, muss tief in die Tasche greifen. Preis: Rund 6990 Euro!

    von Desk via dpa 1/6/2016 11:01:50 AM
  • Weitere Neuheit aus dem Hause Nikon: Eine Actioncam, die 360-Grad-Videos aufnimmt – die KeyMission360. Einen Preis nannte der Hersteller noch nicht. 

    von Desk via YouTube 1/6/2016 11:04:32 AM
  • HP hat einen Spiele-PC vorgestellt, der für die Nutzung mit HTCs Virtual-Reality-Brille Vive entwickelt wurde. Der HP Envy Phoenix. So soll die für das erste Halbjahr 2016 angekündigte Vive sofort als zweites Display erkannt und angesteuert werden. Die VR-Spiele-PCs sind voraussichtlich ab Ende Januar verfügbar, in den USA soll der Startpreis rund 1700 US-Dollar (rund 1580 Euro) betragen. Dazu käme dann später noch der Kaufpreis für die VR-Brille HTC Vive.

    von Desk via dpa 1/6/2016 11:44:23 AM
  • Im Wettbewerb mit der Apple Watch tritt Samsung nun auch mit zwei Edelmodellen seiner Smartwatch Gear S2 classic in 18-karätigem Roségold und Platin an. Preise wurden auf der CES nicht genannt, sie dürften aber billiger sein, als die bis zu 18.000 Euro teuren Spitzenmodell von Apple. Samsung geht gleichzeitig auf die Kunden von Apple zu: Die Gear S2 soll künftig auch mit dem iPhone zusammenarbeiten - und nicht mehr nur mit Android-Smartphones.

    Foto: YNA/dpa 
    von Desk via dpa 1/6/2016 12:04:50 PM
  • Wichtige Verkehrsinformationen sollen Motorradfahrer künftig auf dem Display eines neuen Helmes von BMW ohne zeitliche Verzögerungen erkennen können. Auf dem neuen Head-Up Display des bayerischen Automobilherstellers werden die nötigen Informationen dafür direkt in den Sichtbereich projiziert. Damit könne eine ablenkungsfreie, permanente Beobachtung des Verkehrsgeschehens ermöglicht werden, ohne dass der Fahrer vom Verkehrsgeschehen abgelenkt wird.

    von Renate Grimming, dpa via dpa 1/6/2016 12:30:38 PM
  • Clou im Standfuß: Der Computerhersteller Dell hat auf der CES vier Wireless-Monitore angekündigt. Eines der Monitore soll kabellos Smartphones aufladen können. Die Idee ist nicht neu: Bereits im vergangenen Jahr hatte das südkoreanische Unternehmen Samsung Monitore mit einer Ladestation im Standfuß präsentiert. 


    von Desk via dpa 1/6/2016 1:52:12 PM
  • Der Online-Videodienst Netflix ist nun in 130 weiteren Ländern gestartet. Das gab Konzernchef Reed Hastings auf der CES bekannt. Damit hat der Dienst fast sein Ziel erfüllt, global verfügbar zu sein. Nur in China gebe es Netflix bisher weiterhin nicht. Das Unternehmen hoffe aber, mit der Zeit auch dort zu starten. Bisher war Netflix in rund 60 Ländern präsent. Der Deutschland-Start war im Oktober 2014. Ein internationaler Rivale ist Amazon mit seinem Streaming-Angebot, außerdem gibt es lokale Anbieter wie Maxdome oder Watchever in Deutschland.

    Die US-Firma, das mit dem Postversand von DVDs anfing, ist einer von mehreren Anbietern, die Filme und Videos aus dem Netz bereitstellen. Foto: Etienne Laurent, epa/dpa   
    von Desk via dpa 1/7/2016 5:53:29 AM
  • Wir hatten zu Beginn der CES über die 3D-Brille zum Eintauchen in virtuelle Welten berichtet. Nun hat die Facebook-Firma Oculus den Preis genannt und sie fällt höher aus als Experten erwartet: In Europa werden 699 Euro fällig. Oculus hat bereits mit den Vorbestellungen der seit Jahren entwickelten Brille begonnen. Geliefert werden soll Ende März.

    Oculus hatte eine erste Version der Brille bereits im Frühjahr 2013 - damals noch ein unabhängiges Startup - veröffentlicht und damit trotz einiger technischer Schwächen für viel Aufsehen gesorgt. Foto: Oculus/dpa-tmn 
    von Desk via dpa 1/7/2016 6:03:55 AM
  • Die Opel-Mutter General Motors stellte die Produktionsversion ihres Elektroautos Chevrolet Bolt vor. Die Reichweite des kompakten Fahrzeugs soll bei mehr als 320 Kilometern liegen. Die Batterie könne in 60 Minuten auf 80 Prozent der Kapazität aufgeladen werden. GM will bei Kunden auch mit kleineren Details punkten: Der Rückspiegel ist ein Display, auf dem Bilder von einer Kamera übertragen werden. Der Bolt werde nach Abzug staatlicher Vergünstigungen in den USA rund 30.000 Dollar kosten, erklärte GM-Chefin Mary Barra. Das Modell solle im laufenden Jahr in die Serienproduktion gehen.

    Foto: Steve Fecht, Chevrolet/dpa 
    von Desk via dpa 1/7/2016 6:10:51 AM
  • Das gab es bisher noch nicht: Die chinesische Firma Yezz präsentierte eine Weltneuheit, das erste Smartphone mit einer 360-Grad-Kamera. Nach Angaben des Unternehmens ist das Gerät in den USA ab sofort für 299 Dollar vorbestellbar. Offen ist, ob das Gerät auch in Deutschland zu haben sein wird. 


    von Desk via dpa 1/7/2016 6:30:35 AM
  • Der japanische Elektronikkonzern Sony hat seine neuen Walkman-Modelle erweitert und auf der CES vorgestellt. Die MP3-Player der W-Serie können nun auch beim Schwimmen, am Strand oder beim Wintersport genutzt werden, verspricht das Unternehmen. Laut Sony funktioniert das Gerät auch bei einem Tauchgang in zwei Metern Tiefe. Im Gegensatz zu herkömmlichen Ohrhörern verfüge das neue Modell über eine dünne Membran, durch die kein Wasser hinein gelangen könne.

    Foto: Sony 
    von Desk via dpa 1/7/2016 7:12:56 AM
  • Dürfen auf der CES nicht fehlen: Drohnen. Das französische Unternehmen Parrot präsentierte einen neuen Prototypen einer Kamera-Drohne. Das neue unbemannte Fluggerät Disco unterscheidet sich von den üblichen Drohnen, vor allem mit dem Design. Die Hersteller versprechen dadurch eine längere Flugzeit und der Flieger soll eine Geschwindigkeit von bis zu 80 Kilometer pro Stunde hinlegen. Die Drohne könne mit Hilfe von Sensoren automatisch starten und landen. Laut Parrot beträgt die Flugzeit rund 45 Minuten.
     
    Laut Parrot kehrt Disco per GPS automatisch zum Piloten zurück, wenn es sich verfliegt. Foto: Paul Buck, epa/dpa
    von Desk via dpa 1/7/2016 8:43:08 AM
  • Der neue Star Wars-Film füllt weiterhin die Kassen. Und auch auf der CES ist der Kult um den Film ein Thema. Der japanische Elektronikhersteller Haier hat den Film-Roboter «R2-D2» originalgetreu nachgebaut - als fahrenden Mini-Kühlschrank.

    von Desk via YouTube 1/7/2016 9:05:17 AM
  • Nie wieder kalter Kaffee! Der Thermo-Becher Ember soll heiße Getränke auf Trinktemperatur bringen - und diese dann über Stunden halten können. Die gewünschte Temperatur kann laut Hersteller reguliert werden, entweder am Becher selbst oder via App (für Android und iOS verfügbar).

    Foto: Embertech
    von Desk via dpa 1/7/2016 9:52:12 AM
  • Frische Hardware für Spieler: Lenovo zeigte mit dem Ideapad Y900 ein Gerät, das mit klassischen Laptops nur noch wenig gemein hat. In dem 4,5 Kilogramm schweren Notebook (17 Zoll Bildschirmgröße) stecken auf Knopfdruck übertaktbare Prozessoren, bis zu 64 Gigabyte Arbeitsspeicher und Grafikchips bis hoch zur GTX 980M von Nvidia. Die Tastatur verfügt über mechanische Schalter für jede Taste, was viele Spieler wegen höherer Präzision schätzen. In den USA soll das Ideapad Y900 ab Juni für rund 2000 US-Dollar (rund 1860 Euro) aufwärts verfügbar sein. Einen Termin für Deutschland nannte Lenovo noch nicht.

    Foto: Lenovo
    von Desk via dpa 1/7/2016 1:31:25 PM
  • Liebe Leserinnen und Leser, der Newsblog von der CES 2016 endet an dieser Stelle. Vielen Dank fürs Dabeisein. Wir verabschieden uns mit den interessantesten und spannendsten Gadgets der diesjährigen Elektronik-Messe in Las Vegas. Klicken Sie sich durch die Bildersrecke! Auf Wiedersehen und bis zum nächsten Mal.

    Der vernetzte Schuh der französischen Firma Digitsole wird vom Smartphone aus gesteuert, die Sohle fungiert als Heizung. Die Akkus sollen für mehrere Tage reichen. Nebenbei zählt der smarte Schuh noch die Schritte mit. Foto: Digitsole
    Das Unternehmen LG Display präsentierte seine Fortschritte in der Bildschirmtechnik. Ein 18 Zoll großes OLED-Display, das sich wie ein Blatt Papier aufrollen lässt. Foto: LG 
    Wichtige Verkehrsinformationen sollen Motorradfahrer künftig auf dem Display eines neuen Helmes von BMW ohne zeitliche Verzögerungen erkennen können. Auf dem neuen Head-Up Display werden die nötigen Infos direkt in den Sichtbereich projiziert. Foto: BMW 
    Das französische Unternehmen Parrot präsentierte einen neuen Prototypen einer Kamera-Drohne. Das neue unbemannte Fluggerät Disco erreicht eine Geschwindigkeit von bis zu 80 Kilometer pro Stunde kann rund 45 Minuten in der Luft bleiben. Foto: Paul Buck, epa/dpa
    Neue Walkman-Modelle von Sony können auch beim Schwimmen, am Strand oder beim Wintersport genutzt werden. Das Gerät soll auch bei einem Tauchgang in zwei Metern Tiefe funktionieren. Foto: Sony
    Für die Fälle, wenn man im Laden nicht mehr sicher ist, was alles noch im Kühlschrank steht, ist die «Fridge Cam» der britischen Firma Smarter gedacht. Die Kamera sendet das Bild aus dem Inneren des Geräts an das Smartphone. Foto: Andrej Sokolow, dpa
    Der Thermo-Becher Ember soll heiße Getränke auf Trinktemperatur bringen - und diese dann über Stunden halten können. Die gewünschte Temperatur kann laut Hersteller reguliert werden, entweder am Becher selbst oder via App (für Android und iOS verfügbar). Foto: Embertech
    Der Foto-Spezialist Nikon stellte das Modell «KeyMission 360» vor, die Linsen auf Vorder- und Rückseite hat. Ihre Aufnahmen sollen zu 360-Grad-Videos verschmolzen werden, mit hoher Ultra-HD-Auflösung. Foto: Nikon 
    Das Unternehmen Ricoh verspricht mit der Theta S eine «neuartige Art der Aufnahme von Bildern». Die kompakte 360-Grad-Kamera soll Kugelpanoramen mit einer Auflösung von 14 Megapixeln liefern. Zudem sollen sich bis zu 25 Minuten lange 360-Grad-Videos aufzeichnen lassen.Foto: Ricoh 
    Wo sind die Fische? Das Sonargerät Deeper soll Anglern beim Fischfang helfen. Laut Hersteller misst Deeper Wassertiefe ortet die Fische. Die dazugehörige App mit einer Kalenderfunktion soll dabei helfen, die optimalen Angeltage zu berechnen. Foto: Deeper 
    Die französische Firma Withings stellte ein vernetztes Thermometer vor. «Thermo» vibriert, wenn die Temperatur nach etwa zwei Sekunden gemessen wurde, die Werte werden im Smartphone gespeichert. Foto: Andrej Sokolow, dpa
    Die ODG-Design-Group präsentierte ein neues Modell ihrer Datenbrille R-7. In der Brille ist sämtliche Hardware integriert. Die eingebaute Kamera macht mit bis zu 80 Bilder pro Sekunde. Kontrolliert wird die R-7 über ein seitlich am Brillenbügel angebrachtes Touchfeld. Auch werden Tastatur und Maus unterstützt, die über Bluetooth verbunden werden können.Foto: Osterhoutgroup 
    Die 3D-Brillen für virtuelle Realität brauchen Inhalte - und immer populärer wird es, sie selber zu erstellen. Mit seiner 360 Cam springt der Anbieter Giroptic auf den Zug auf. Sie soll zum 360-Grad-Bild auch räumlichen Ton aufnehmen.
    Foto: Andrej Sokolow, dpa
    Panasonic bringt bei seiner Audio-Marke Technics den legendären Plattenspieler SL-1200 zurück. Ein neuer Motor soll die bei anspruchsvollen Hörern unbeliebten minimalen Vibrationen vermeiden. Sollte es doch welche geben, greifen Rotations-Sensoren ein. Foto: Panasonic
    LG hat sich für das neue Top-Modell seines Kühlschranks zwei besondere Funktionen ausgedacht. Klopft man an die Tür, geht das Licht hinter dem Glas an und man kann reinschauen, ohne die Tür aufmachen zu müssen. Und dank Sensoren springt die Tür automatisch auf, wenn man einen Fuß darunterhält. Foto: LG/dpa
    Mit Somabar haben die Hersteller einen Barkeeper-Roboter für die Küche entwickelt. Mit einer App wird das Gerät per W-LAN mit dem Smartphone verbunden. Laut Entwickler müssen nur noch die «Soma Pods» mit den Alkoholika und Zutaten gefüllt werden und schon hat man sein Lieblings-Cocktail. Foto: Somarbarkickstarter
    Schöne Haut und jüngeres Aussehen - nichts weniger verspricht der Hersteller Aspira Science. Man müsse nur diese spezielle Lichtmaske regelmäßig nutzen. Foto: Paul Buck, epa/dpa
    Einen Hingucker präsentierte der Robotik-Spezialist WowWee mit seinem Hündchen CHIP - es erkennt mit Hilfe von Bluetooth und einem entsprechenden Armband für den Besitzer, wenn sein Herrchen oder Frauchen in der Nähe ist. Foto: Paul Buck, epa/dpa
    Eine Sicherheitskamera der französische Firma Neatmo nicht nur für zuhause, sonder auch für draußen. Das Modell «Presence» erkennt nicht nur Gesichter, sondern alle möglichen Objekte wie Fahrzeuge oder verschiedene Tiere. Foto: Andrej Sokolow, dpa
    «Lego Education WeDo 2.0» will Kindern ab sieben Jahren mit einem neuen Baukasten-Set auf spielerische Art Grundlagen zum Programmieren beibringen. In Projekten, bei denen es etwa um eine Rettungsaktion nach einem Unwetter geht, können sich die Kids naturwissenschaftliche Grundlagen und die elementare Logik des Programmierens aneignen. Foto: Lego/dpa
    «Mother» ist ein Hub für Sensoren, die an allen möglichen Gegenständen befestigt werden können. Die «Mutter» kann anhand des Bewegungs-Musters sogar erkennen, ob eine Pillendose nur angehoben, oder aber auch geöffnet wurde. Foto: Andrej Sokolow, dpa
    Dieser Stecker soll Leben retten: Bosch stellte auf der CES den «Retrofit eCall», einen Unfallmeldestecker vor.  Das Gerät nutzt Beschleunigungssensoren und intelligente, integrierte Algorithmen, um Unfälle zu erkennen. Die Daten werden via Bluetooth zu einer Smartphone-App transferiert. Die löst einen Alarm aus. Foto: Bosch
    Die von Sensoren durchzogene Lenkradhülle der Firma SMARTwheel soll vor allem jungen Fahrern beibringen, beide Hände am Steuer zu lassen. Lässt man für länger als vier Sekunden los, gibt es ein Alarmsignal. Foto: Andrej Sokolow, dpa
    Volkwswagen stellte das Kleinbus-Modell BUDD-e vor. Der Elektrowagen soll sich besonders für Gruppenreisen eignen, weil alle Mitreisenden ihre Gadgets einbinden können. Reichweite von über 370 Kilometer. Türen können mit Gesten oder Sprachbefehlen geöffnet werden. BUDD-e ist als Auto im Internet der Dinge konzipiert. Foto: Andrej Sokolow, dpa 
    Die Opel-Mutter General Motors stellte die Produktionsversion ihres Elektroautos Chevrolet Bolt vor. Die Reichweite des kompakten Fahrzeugs soll bei mehr als 320 Kilometern liegen. Die Batterie könne in 60 Minuten auf 80 Prozent der Kapazität aufgeladen werden. Foto: Andrej Sokolow, dpa
     
     

    1 von 25


    von Desk via dpa 1/8/2016 8:25:04 AM
Gesponsert von ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Nachrichten
Lokales (Augsburg)
Sport
Abo
Anzeigen
Freizeit
Unternehmen
Themenwelten
Heimat-Bundle
AZ-Shop

Impressum    |   Hilfe    |   Kontakt    |   Datenschutz    |   Nutzungsbasierte Onlinewerbung nach oben