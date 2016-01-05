The current issue for diesel engines is certainly nothing to be proud of.

We disappointed our customers and the American people.

We are truly sorry and I apologize.

We are disappointed that this could happen within the company we love.

I assure you, we are doing everything we can to make things right.

And we are working night and day to find effective technical remedies for our customers and the authorities worldwide.

In total, up to 11 million VW group cars are affected by this issue.

For the large majority of these cars, we have already worked out approved solutions.

In Europe, this holds true for about 8.

5 million affected cars.

Resolutions have been ratified by the European authorities and we will start to repair these cars this month.

Most of them will be fixed within 2016.

Here in the US, the set of regulations is different compared to Europe.

It's more demanding due to nitrogen oxide and less demanding due to CO2.

We're working hard to create an effective package for the US authorities.