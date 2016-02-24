Der FC Augsburg in Liverpool
Der FC Augsburg in Liverpool

Der FC Augsburg bestreitet das größte Duell seiner Vereinsgeschichte. Im Sechzehntelfinale der Europa League geht es gegen den FC Liverpool. Vor Hin- und Rückspiel berichten wir im News-Blog.

