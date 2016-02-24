Good Morning #Liverpool! Great place to be cause it's matchday! ⚽ #LFC v #FCA @FCAugsburg. 🏆 @EuropaLeague #LFCFCA http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcDAGHbWEAAruj2.jpg
Noch Fragen?
Guten Morgen!
#Liverpool #NurDerFCA #LFCFCA #euroleague http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcC6iz9WAAA4S26.jpg
Der @FCAugsburg in Liverpool - Danke an @MatthiasStrobel für dieses Foto. #LFCFCA #jedesau http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcDr6HAWEAAVC_I.jpg
#FCAugsburg fans making friends with the locals, with hope in their hearts #Liverpool. @FCA_World @LFC #LFCFCA #LFC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcDq4LVW4AADGTO.jpg
#LFCFCA, für Markus Weinzierl ein Spiel "als ob Weihnachten + Ostern zusammenfällt, da muss man niemand motivieren." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcD7hdTWAAAMpBc.jpg
Wir glauben dran!
#LFCFCA @FCAugsburg @Sky_Torben @Sky_Marc_H http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcD_SSSXEAASKCg.jpg
Guckt mal, welche #FCA-Fans @RolfStoermann im Pub getroffen hat. Jonas de Roeck & Michi Thurk! #LFCFCA http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcEZ8YcWwAAIvaS.jpg
Schon gut was los am derby square #lfcfca #keinesau http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcEYAGLWAAEJWPb.jpg
Die Augsburger sind gut drauf 😃 #LFCFCA http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcEasYfW0AA6g1E.jpg
.@FCAugsburg-Fans haben das Bier nach #Liverpool selbst mitgebracht! ;) Infos:bit.ly/FCABier #SkyEL #LFCFCA http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcEnuPzXIAEDOK_.png
Pitchside. Breathe it in! #ThisIsAnfield #LFCFCA #UEL http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcEsZrjXEAA9iR6.jpg
... Only a few minutes left! @FCA_World #LFCFCA http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcEt21_WIAEz353.jpg
Was haben Augsburg und Liverpool gemeinsam? Die Stadt is ne Baustelle. #LFCFCA http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcEym_WW8AAiRS9.jpg
Der Block mit unseren FCA Fans!
So großartig
1️⃣9️⃣0️⃣7️⃣ #anfieldroad #liverpool #lfcfca #keinesau #euroleague #Augsburg
Augsburg, great team, great fans and great atmosphere at #Anfield come and visit again soon! #LFC #ynwa #Liverpool http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcIcSpqUMAABosp.jpg
Unsere Europahelden kommen nach Hause! ❤️💚 #LFCFCA http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcIpFNpUsAA924C.jpg
Wieder daheim.....
@FCAugsburg #LFCFCA http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcJtxxlW8AEbXkm.jpg
Wieder daheim! ❤️ #LFCFCA http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcJ0MjfWAAEKJMA.jpg