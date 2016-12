Liveticker zur Fliegerbombe in Augsburg

Information for english-speakers

Dear english-speaking readers of augsburger-allgemeine.de,

in the following, we have translated the most important informations about the defusal of the Word-War-Two-bomb found in Augsburg’s city centre:

During construction work in Augsburg’s „Jakobervorstadt“ a World-War-Two-bomb was found, weighing 3,8 tons. According to the city of Augsburg there is no danger. Because the bomb has already been uncovered, the defusal can not be postponed further. The bomb will be defused on Sunday, 25 December.

About 54.000 people within a radius of 1.5 kilometers will have to leave their homes. Affected are residents living in large parts of the city centre, the Textilviertel and Lechhausen. A list of affected roads can be found here.

On Christmas Day, emergency accommodations will be erected in schools and gyms from 8 am onwards. By 10 am residents must leave the protection zone. The evacuation will presumably last until the evening. According to city-informations an exact evacuation-plan will be worked out in the coming days.